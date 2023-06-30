Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,154 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

General Electric stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.