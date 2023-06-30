Heron Financial Group LLC Invests $210,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.