Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in Stryker by 115.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 162,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $301.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $273.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

