HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 486 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 315,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,423. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

