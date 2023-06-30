HF Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.41. 5,710,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,896. The company has a market cap of $326.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

