HF Advisory Group LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 3.41% of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMM. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSMM stock remained flat at $13.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.52. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that provides income and capital appreciation with a moderately conservative risk profile. PSMM was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

