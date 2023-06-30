HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

LMT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.60. The stock had a trading volume of 211,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,379. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

