HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 455 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 34,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 67,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 19.7% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

MMM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. 1,043,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,049. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.