HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,141 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 756,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

