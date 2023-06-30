HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 5,862,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after buying an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,844,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,096,000 after acquiring an additional 155,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PFFD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

