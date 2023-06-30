HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 57,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.41. The company had a trading volume of 770,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,723. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

