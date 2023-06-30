HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 411 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $93.82.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

