HI (HI) Trading 21.8% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. HI has a market cap of $8.16 million and $191,093.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,461.66 or 1.00004597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00321505 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $107,529.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

