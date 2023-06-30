HI Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. HI has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $155,398.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,407.53 or 1.00011710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00321505 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $107,529.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

