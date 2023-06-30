Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 143.9% in June

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Highway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.27. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Highway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%. This is a boost from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 363.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Highway

Separately, TheStreet cut Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

