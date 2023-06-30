HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.92. 324,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 435,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at HIVE Blockchain Technologies

In related news, Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$68,750.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

