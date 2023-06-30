Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Tops $9.93 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $163.78 million and $9.93 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008804 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Hive Coin Profile
HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 504,159,180 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hive Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
