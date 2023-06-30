HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Acquires A$249,748.84 in Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Free Report) insider Susan Roberts purchased 51,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.84 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of A$249,748.84 ($166,499.23).
HMC Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
About HMC Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HMC Capital
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for HMC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.