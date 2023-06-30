HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Acquires A$249,748.84 in Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Free Report) insider Susan Roberts purchased 51,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.84 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of A$249,748.84 ($166,499.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 53 shopping centers under the HomeCo brand name. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited.

