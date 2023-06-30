Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 4,603 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 3.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 745,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,802. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.43.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

