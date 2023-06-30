Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 4,603 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 3.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.24. 745,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

