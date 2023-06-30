Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, an increase of 951.0% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HOOK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.80 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 416.94%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

