Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $123.95 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.95 or 0.00029390 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $123.95 million and $76.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00109040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,851,881 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.