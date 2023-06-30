Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.71 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.71 or 0.00028997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $120.63 million and $55.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00107678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,850,950 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

