HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Up 20.9 %

NASDAQ HUBCW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. HUB Cyber Security has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

