Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBANL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.18.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.