Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HBANL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.18.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
