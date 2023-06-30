HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 6.8% Higher

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.00. 24,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 186,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
