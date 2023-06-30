HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 6.8% Higher

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.00. 24,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 186,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

