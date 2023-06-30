Ian Isaacs Sells 3,000 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,492.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.97. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $158.12 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLRE. TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

