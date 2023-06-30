iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in June

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

ITHUF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 380,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.