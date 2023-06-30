iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in June

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
ITHUF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 380,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
