ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $250.00

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $248.56, with a volume of 282521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

ICON Public Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

