ICON Reaches Market Cap of $200.31 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $200.31 million and $9.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,422,759 coins and its circulating supply is 960,422,765 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,374,997.005717 with 960,375,018.7950494 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2116296 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,238,022.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.