Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,715 shares during the quarter. Impac Mortgage comprises approximately 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

