Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.57

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 404575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.