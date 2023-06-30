Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 20044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$44.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

