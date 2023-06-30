Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Indivior Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

