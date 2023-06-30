Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Information Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

About Information Services

(Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.