Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.24

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 364920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

