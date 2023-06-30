Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 1.9%

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.03. 205,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 56,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 511.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

