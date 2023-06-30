Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,383.0 days.
Inpex Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. Inpex has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.
Inpex Company Profile
