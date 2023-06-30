Insider Buying: De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Free Report) insider Clive Whiley acquired 200,000 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($109,345.20).
De La Rue Trading Up 2.7 %
DLAR stock opened at GBX 45.19 ($0.57) on Friday. De La Rue plc has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of £88.33 million, a PE ratio of -628.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About De La Rue
