Insider Buying: De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Free Report) insider Clive Whiley acquired 200,000 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($109,345.20).

De La Rue Trading Up 2.7 %

DLAR stock opened at GBX 45.19 ($0.57) on Friday. De La Rue plc has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.41). The company has a market capitalization of £88.33 million, a PE ratio of -628.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

