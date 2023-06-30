Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Buys $12,375.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $12,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,307,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Ron Bentsur acquired 500 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $8,940.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Ron Bentsur acquired 230 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $4,004.30.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Ron Bentsur bought 330 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $5,702.40.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Ron Bentsur bought 200 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Ron Bentsur bought 320 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,446.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $16.34 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

