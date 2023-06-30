Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells $403,200.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $308.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.64. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

