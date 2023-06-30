Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells 40,856 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,850.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 4.6 %

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 919,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,958. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

