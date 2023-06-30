Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,091.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Andrade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Robert Andrade sold 7,500 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $66,150.00.

FENC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 62,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,666. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 316,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 127,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

