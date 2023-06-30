Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells 21,564 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) CFO David Day sold 21,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $301,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, David Day sold 1,213 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $16,339.11.

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Day sold 16,066 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $174,798.08.

MGNI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $2,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,583.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 866,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 80,134 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

