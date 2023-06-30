Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells 8,130 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $40,547.08.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SUP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 75,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

