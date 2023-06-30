Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. 939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

