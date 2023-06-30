inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $110.83 million and approximately $201,439.53 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,469.71 or 0.99968497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00404629 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $202,803.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

