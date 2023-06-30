Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.