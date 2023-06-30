Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.11

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.11 and last traded at $113.87, with a volume of 180255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

