Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,305.19

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,305.19 ($16.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,373 ($17.46). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,369.50 ($17.41), with a volume of 861,296 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,774.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,340.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,305.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
