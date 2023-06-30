Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,305.19

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,305.19 ($16.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,373 ($17.46). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,369.50 ($17.41), with a volume of 861,296 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,774.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,340.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,305.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.66) per share. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,129.87%.

(Free Report)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.